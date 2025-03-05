A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Short Interest Update

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the January 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 723,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATEN shares. StockNews.com lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on A10 Networks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ATEN

A10 Networks Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ATEN stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.48. 1,161,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83. A10 Networks has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $21.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 22.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 25.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 687,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 389,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 33,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.