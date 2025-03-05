Short Interest in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Drops By 18.7%

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the January 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

DY stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.86. 1,322,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,350. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $128.40 and a twelve month high of $207.20.

Dycom Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.38.

In related news, Director Peter T. Pruitt, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total transaction of $507,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,437.64. This represents a 16.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer M. Fritzsche sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $74,437.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,005.03. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

