TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 9.01%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

NYSE:TPVG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 393,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,639. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $311.78 million, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.88. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $11.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPVG shares. Compass Point raised their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

