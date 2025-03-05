Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Shares Up 28.6% – Time to Buy?

Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 28.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 191,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 81,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Transition Metals Stock Up 42.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

Transition Metals Company Profile

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.

