BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Shares Down 10.1% – Time to Sell?

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Free Report) fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.24 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20). 1,680,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 611% from the average session volume of 236,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.25 ($0.22).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £82.31 million, a P/E ratio of -359.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 18.87.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of real-time technologies in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Cyber, Networking, Diagnostics, and Secondary. The Cyber segment provides integrated hardware and software solutions comprising cGate, a combined network encryption and security computing platform designed for governments, defense, and mission-critical networks; and cHSM, a hardware security module that provides security for sensitive data and applications by safeguarding and managing secrets, such as digital keys.

