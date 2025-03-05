BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Shares Down 10.1% – Time to Sell?

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Free Report) fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.24 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20). 1,680,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 611% from the average session volume of 236,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.25 ($0.22).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BATM Advanced Communications
BATM Advanced Communications Stock Performance
About BATM Advanced Communications
BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of real-time technologies in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Cyber, Networking, Diagnostics, and Secondary. The Cyber segment provides integrated hardware and software solutions comprising cGate, a combined network encryption and security computing platform designed for governments, defense, and mission-critical networks; and cHSM, a hardware security module that provides security for sensitive data and applications by safeguarding and managing secrets, such as digital keys.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BATM Advanced Communications
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.