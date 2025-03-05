Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the January 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Parks! America Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PRKA stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,102. Parks! America has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42.

Parks! America Company Profile

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. The company owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

