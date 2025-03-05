Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the January 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Parks! America Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of PRKA stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,102. Parks! America has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42.
Parks! America Company Profile
