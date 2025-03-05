CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 537,824 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 193,200 shares.The stock last traded at $360.29 and had previously closed at $353.02.

CACI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CACI International from $536.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CACI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $540.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on CACI International from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.92.

CACI International Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $389.93 and its 200 day moving average is $453.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 23.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in CACI International by 13.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in CACI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in CACI International by 17.0% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

