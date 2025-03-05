SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Update

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SigmaTron International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SGMA stock remained flat at $1.29 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,098. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.94.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The technology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,858 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

