Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,283,300 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the January 31st total of 943,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 298.4 days.

Northern Star Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NESRF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68. Northern Star Resources has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $12.18.

Northern Star Resources Company Profile

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits. It also sells refined gold. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

