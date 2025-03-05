Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

Clarus has a payout ratio of 1,000.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Clarus to earn $0.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Clarus Trading Down 2.1 %

CLAR traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. 222,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,960. Clarus has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $164.96 million, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.82.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

