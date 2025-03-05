Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 50.3% annually over the last three years.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.14. 33,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,326. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $12.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $91,410.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,933,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,548,994.70. The trade was a 0.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 143,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,127.

