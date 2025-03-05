Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 50.3% annually over the last three years.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.14. 33,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,326. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $12.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.