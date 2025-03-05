Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSQ traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 298,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,944. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $18.55.

Insider Transactions at Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

In other Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund news, CFO Thomas E. Herman purchased 11,683 shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $212,981.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,981.09. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

