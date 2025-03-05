Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 16.22%.

Amplify Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of AMPY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.44. 653,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amplify Energy has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $176.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

