Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.13), Zacks reports. Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTO traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.47. 689,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alto Ingredients has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $112.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

