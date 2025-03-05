Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.13), Zacks reports. Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%.
Shares of NASDAQ ALTO traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.47. 689,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alto Ingredients has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $112.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58.
