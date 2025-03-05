Short Interest in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Decreases By 16.9%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the January 31st total of 251,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,755,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,822,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,542. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $40.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 105.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 150,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 21,199 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 713,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after purchasing an additional 227,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

