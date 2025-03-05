Short Interest in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Decreases By 16.9%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the January 31st total of 251,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,755,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,822,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,542. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $40.60.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
