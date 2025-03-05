MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Short Interest Update

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the January 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,620,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,410,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 2,989.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 274,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 265,483 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after buying an additional 243,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MEGI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.61. 205,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,364. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $14.96.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Announces Dividend

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

