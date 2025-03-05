Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Short Interest Update

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,700 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 481,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 669,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MIST traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,219,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,526. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $105.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

