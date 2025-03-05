Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.01 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.01 ($0.09), with a volume of 90000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.09).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.41, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of £8.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Automation Lite, a simpler software offering that allow control of up to six channels; Playout in a box, a compact playout solution; Pebble Remote, a solution that provides real-time access to the playout environment; Pebble Control, a solution that offers connection management of IP devices for TV stations, OB trucks, and production houses; and Orchestration solutions.

