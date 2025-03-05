Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 47300270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Synergia Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £7.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.06.

Synergia Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synergia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.