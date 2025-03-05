Churchill China (LON:CHH) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 530 ($6.78) and last traded at GBX 533 ($6.82), with a volume of 12657 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 575 ($7.36).

Churchill China Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 613.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 793.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robin George Williams acquired 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 774 ($9.90) per share, for a total transaction of £5,580.54 ($7,138.98). 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

