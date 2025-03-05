Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.15 and last traded at C$15.09, with a volume of 188108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.66.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.56.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

