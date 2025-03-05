Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 425 ($5.44) and last traded at GBX 418.50 ($5.35), with a volume of 1560110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 403 ($5.16).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.01) target price on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 429.50 ($5.49).

Chemring Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 334.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 357.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.42. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.40, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 15.70 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chemring Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 0.88%. Analysts expect that Chemring Group PLC will post 24.8815166 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemring Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Chemring Group’s payout ratio is 857.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sarah Ellard sold 27,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.31), for a total value of £113,896.75 ($145,703.91). Also, insider James Mortensen acquired 9,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 329 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £30,021.25 ($38,405.08). Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemring Group Company Profile

We are a specialist manufacturing and technology business creating market-leading innovative solutions to meet our customers’ complex needs.

Using our extensive science and engineering expertise, we turn ideas into reality, designing and developing critical solutions that protect and safeguard in unpredictable environments in today’s increasingly unstable world.

We achieve this by innovating at every stage of the value chain, from research and development (“R&D”) through to design, manufacture and in-service support, working closely with our customers to deliver products, services and solutions for mission-critical success.

Our customer base spans national defence organisations, security and law enforcement agencies, as well as commercial markets such as space and transport.

Further Reading

