Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,561,522 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 245% from the previous session’s volume of 1,611,512 shares.The stock last traded at $49.40 and had previously closed at $49.50.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.89.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.