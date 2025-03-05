Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,561,522 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 245% from the previous session’s volume of 1,611,512 shares.The stock last traded at $49.40 and had previously closed at $49.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

