Short Interest in Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) Decreases By 22.5%

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the January 31st total of 283,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,072,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Seven Arts Entertainment Stock Up 16.7 %

SAPX traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 5,588,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,448,630. Seven Arts Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Seven Arts Entertainment Company Profile

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent motion picture production and distribution company. It acquires, develops, finances, produces, and licenses theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in theatrical markets worldwide. The company also provides its motion pictures in other forms of media, including home video, and pays and frees television.

