Short Interest in Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) Decreases By 22.5%

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the January 31st total of 283,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,072,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Seven Arts Entertainment Stock Up 16.7 %
SAPX traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 5,588,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,448,630. Seven Arts Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
Seven Arts Entertainment Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Seven Arts Entertainment
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Seven Arts Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Arts Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.