Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,644,800 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 1,274,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Performance
Salvatore Ferragamo stock remained flat at $8.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45. Salvatore Ferragamo has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $8.08.
About Salvatore Ferragamo
