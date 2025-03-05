Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,644,800 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 1,274,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Performance

Salvatore Ferragamo stock remained flat at $8.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45. Salvatore Ferragamo has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $8.08.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

