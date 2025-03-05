Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the January 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Santen Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNPHY traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,600. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. Santen Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.
Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile
