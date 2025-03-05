Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the January 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Santen Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNPHY traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,600. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. Santen Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. Its product portfolio includes tafluprost/timolol maleate, a prostaglandin F2a derivative and a beta-adrenergic receptor blocker; and netarsudil mesilate and latanoprost, a prostaglandin F2a derivative which is marketing approval phase for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

