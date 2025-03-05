Top Value Stocks To Follow Today – March 5th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, iShares Bitcoin Trust, Intel, Bank of America, Exxon Mobil, Marvell Technology, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that are believed to be trading for less than their intrinsic value based on fundamental financial metrics like earnings, dividends, or book value. Investors often see them as bargains with potential for price appreciation over time, as the market may eventually recognize their true worth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.31. 81,686,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,201,770. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $64.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 40,059,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,430,066. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBIT

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.71. The stock had a trading volume of 87,760,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,002,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.02. Intel has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $46.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,671,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,725,562. The firm has a market cap of $322.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,861,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,944,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $103.69 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.04. The firm has a market cap of $458.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,446,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,500,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.84. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The stock has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,871,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,621,439. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $706.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

See Also