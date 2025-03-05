Best Real Estate Stocks To Follow Today – March 5th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Ford Motor, and Wells Fargo & Company are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are equity securities issued by companies involved in the development, management, or investment of property assets. These stocks, which often include shares in real estate investment trusts (REITs), allow investors to gain exposure to the property market without directly owning physical real estate. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

NASDAQ IBIT traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.63. 36,252,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,335,172. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.03.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.34. The stock had a trading volume of 29,542,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,701,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $322.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,194,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,618,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.92.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.57. 95,470,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,383,703. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.92. 10,973,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,568,660. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $243.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18.

