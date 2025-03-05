Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.12 and last traded at $59.12, with a volume of 2131990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $149.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. Analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abel Hall LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

