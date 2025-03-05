First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 79,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 31,256 shares.The stock last traded at $117.81 and had previously closed at $117.61.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.49. The stock has a market cap of $793.81 million, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.