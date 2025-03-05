Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading 14.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) were up 14.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.72 and last traded at C$1.72. Approximately 404,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,230,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.
