Short Interest in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Decreases By 16.3%

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ FTEK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 267,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,332. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 4.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $1.34.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.
