Short Interest in Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Decreases By 16.1%

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Gauzy Stock Performance

GAUZ stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.23. 36,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Gauzy has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $17.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GAUZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Gauzy from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Gauzy from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Institutional Trading of Gauzy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Gauzy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 649,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 58,587 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gauzy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 441,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gauzy by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 95,527 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Gauzy during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Gauzy in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000.

Gauzy Company Profile

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

