Spin Master (TOY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

2/26/2025 – Spin Master had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$35.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Spin Master had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Spin Master had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$45.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Spin Master had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$44.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Spin Master had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Spin Master stock traded up C$0.18 on Wednesday, hitting C$26.63. 62,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,463. The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61. Spin Master Corp. has a 12-month low of C$25.76 and a 12-month high of C$35.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.60%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

