Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Down 3% – Here’s What Happened

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) fell 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $104.59 and last traded at $104.34. 4,940,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 14,914,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.54.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $456.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

