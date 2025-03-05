Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:UUP)

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 8,606 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 189% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,978 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund alerts:

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of UUP traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,128. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $30.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.19.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.