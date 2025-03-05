Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Short Interest Update

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the January 31st total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Ocado Group Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of OCDDY stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.94. 18,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,326. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

About Ocado Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.