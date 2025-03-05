Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Short Interest Update

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the January 31st total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Ocado Group Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of OCDDY stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.94. 18,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,326. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40.
About Ocado Group
