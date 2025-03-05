Gale E. Klappa Sells 25,000 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,865,612.10. This represents a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,301. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $108.87.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 73.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3,828.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

