KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Up 6.9% – Still a Buy?

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) was up 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.86. Approximately 4,112,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 8,530,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Get KE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BEKE

KE Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in KE by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in KE by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in KE in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KE

(Get Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.