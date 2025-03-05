Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 29,618,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 86,420,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $1.13 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.73.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Investment Fund grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 1,770,888,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,084,000 after purchasing an additional 396,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,318,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,163,000 after buying an additional 26,172,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,263,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,214,000 after buying an additional 4,844,782 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 342.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,539,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,950,000 after buying an additional 12,803,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Lucid Group by 4,320.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,851,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,493,320 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

