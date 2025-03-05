Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 304,608 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 196,435 shares.The stock last traded at $29.77 and had previously closed at $29.32.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 275.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

