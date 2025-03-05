Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Down 21.2% in February

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the January 31st total of 192,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 510,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 843.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,039,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,442 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,623,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 781,837 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 848,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,763 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1,228.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 643,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 432,056 shares during the period. 28.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 63,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,566. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $44.02.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.

Further Reading

