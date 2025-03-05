Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Down 21.2% in February

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the January 31st total of 192,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 510,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CMCT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 63,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,566. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $44.02.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile
Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Lemonade’s Q4 Surge: Has This AI-Powered Insurer Turned a Corner?
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.