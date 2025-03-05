Short Interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Grows By 26.4%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 46,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Castor Maritime Stock Performance

CTRM traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.41. 47,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,961. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 million, a PE ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.93. Castor Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castor Maritime

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Castor Maritime stock. Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Castor Maritime comprises 0.0% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Towerview LLC owned 0.13% of Castor Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels.

