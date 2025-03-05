Top Medical Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 5th

Eli Lilly and Company, Chimerix, and Johnson & Johnson are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks refer to shares of companies operating within the healthcare sector, such as pharmaceutical firms, biotechnology companies, and producers of medical devices and equipment. These stocks are subject to market trends, regulatory decisions, and innovations in treatment and technology, and they often play a key role in portfolios targeting growth and stability in healthcare innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE:LLY traded up $6.99 on Wednesday, hitting $918.05. 1,112,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $819.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $848.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $711.40 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Chimerix (CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

Shares of CMRX traded up $3.48 on Wednesday, hitting $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,989,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.32. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,053,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,993,536. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.12. The company has a market cap of $397.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99.

