Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Up 38.5% in February

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Magellan Aerospace Stock Down 0.9 %

Magellan Aerospace stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593. Magellan Aerospace has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

