Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Up 38.5% in February

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Magellan Aerospace Stock Down 0.9 %
Magellan Aerospace stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593. Magellan Aerospace has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12.
About Magellan Aerospace
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Magellan Aerospace
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Lemonade’s Q4 Surge: Has This AI-Powered Insurer Turned a Corner?
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.