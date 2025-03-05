Growth Stocks Worth Watching – March 5th

Novo Nordisk A/S, BlackRock, and Blackstone are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares in companies expected to grow their earnings at a rate significantly higher than the market average. Investors in growth stocks often seek capital appreciation through reinvestment of profits into the business rather than receiving dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NVO traded up $3.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.92. 4,754,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,850,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $77.82 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $9.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $961.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,309. The firm has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,000.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $983.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $745.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,084.22.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

NYSE BX traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $115.82 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.94. The firm has a market cap of $108.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55.

