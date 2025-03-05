Best Cannabis Stocks To Follow Now – March 5th

Innovative Industrial Properties, Tilray, Indivior, Gibraltar Industries, and Turning Point Brands are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of companies engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution, or research of cannabis and its related products, including both medicinal and recreational varieties. These stocks represent equity in firms that are navigating a rapidly evolving industry marked by shifting legal frameworks, market volatility, and ongoing advancements in cannabis-based treatments and technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

NYSE IIPR traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $72.25. 294,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,396. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.49. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $62.45 and a 12 month high of $138.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 14.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IIPR

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of TLRY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,024,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,255,348. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.13. Tilray has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLRY

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

NASDAQ:INDV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 678,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,263. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 0.73. Indivior has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $22.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INDV

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.25. 99,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,486. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.20. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $81.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROCK

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

TPB traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $66.28. 67,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,819. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $72.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPB

Featured Stories