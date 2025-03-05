CIBC Downgrades Linamar (TSE:LNR) to Neutral

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$55.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$82.00. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.61% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LNR. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Linamar from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Linamar
Linamar Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Linamar
In other Linamar news, Director Linda Hasenfratz purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$60.01 per share, with a total value of C$3,000,500.00. Also, insider Linamar Corporation bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$63.01 per share, with a total value of C$945,097.50. Company insiders own 33.49% of the company’s stock.
About Linamar
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Linamar
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Lemonade’s Q4 Surge: Has This AI-Powered Insurer Turned a Corner?
Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.