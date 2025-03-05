Top Digital Media Stocks To Follow Today – March 5th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Digital Realty Trust, Hercules Capital, Rocket Companies, Sunrun, and Nexstar Media Group are the seven Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks refer to the shares of companies that produce, distribute, or monetize digital content and services such as streaming media, social media platforms, digital advertising, and online publishing. These stocks are linked to the growth of internet-based technologies and consumer demand for digital content, and they often exhibit rapid growth potential alongside volatility influenced by technological changes and market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $9.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.36. 19,843,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,412,474. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $145.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $331.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of ADBE traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $448.00. The company had a trading volume of 620,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,983. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.03. The stock has a market cap of $195.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe has a 1-year low of $403.75 and a 1-year high of $587.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $156.27. The company had a trading volume of 378,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,014. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.43, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $135.54 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Hercules Capital (HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,801,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,982. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HTGC

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

RKT stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,274,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of -89.06 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

RUN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,364,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,756,306. Sunrun has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUN

Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $168.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,134. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $146.04 and a 12 month high of $191.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXST

Read More