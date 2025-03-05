Short Interest in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Decreases By 20.0%

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Versus Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Versus Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.39% of Versus Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.
